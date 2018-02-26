Brendan Rodgers: Scott Brown retirement is ‘great news for Celtic’

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has described captain Scott Brown’s international retirement as a “real, real sensible decision”.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

The 32-year-old midfielder on Monday morning called time on his Scotland career for a second time, having won 55 caps across two spells.

“I think he means it this time,” Rodgers said of Brown, who reversed his initial decision to retire in August 2016 to help out then national manager Gordon Strachan, his former Hoops boss.

“It is obviously great news for Celtic and sad for the Scottish team.

READ MORE - Celtic captain Scott Brown quits Scotland for second time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

“I think the last time he went back it was probably for Gordon, to help someone he was very close to.

“But for him and his career going forward, he wants to prolong career at club level and, with the amount of games we have at club level, taking away international football, it is a real, real sensible decision.”

Brown informed new Scotland boss Alex McLeish of his decision over the weekend and told Celtic’s website: “I wasn’t able to give both my club and country my best and I needed to focus purely on Celtic at this time.”

READ MORE - Alex McLeish tips John McGinn and John Souttar to star for Scotland