Brendan Rodgers reveals which teenage talent Celtic fans could soon see

Brendan Rodgers hopes Celtic fans will soon be able to see the talent of teenager Armstrong Okoflex.

Brendan Rodgers has spoken highly of Armstrong Okoflex. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The 16-year-old was announced as a Celtic player on 1 September, signing on a three-year deal from Arsenal.

At the time of signing he told the club’s website: “This is a massive club and one that plays in Europe, while Celtic are also known for bringing young players through their academy to their first team.

“I feel I have a chance to progress here and this is the right club for me at the moment.”

Speaking to Celtic View, the club’s weekly magazine, Rodgers spoke highly of the forward.

Celtic's Armstrong Okoflex was signed from Arsenal. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

“I’ve seen a lot of Armstrong and I can see that he’s a very talented boy,” said the Northern Irishman. “The job for Armstrong, like it is for all really talented players, is making that transition from being a talent to being a top professional.

“He’s come here with a view of hopefully doing that. He’s at a club where he’s going to get an opportunity. You can see his qualities and his talents.

“It’s not easy, he’s only a 16-year-old boy moving up from London. But he’s adapted really well which is good to see and hopefully he’ll be able to play some games at some point soon.

“That will be another nice, exciting step for him.”

Able to play wide or through the centre in attack, Okoflex has played for the youth teams of both England and the Republic of Ireland having been born in Dublin but grown up in England.

He hopes to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling who shot to prominence under Rodgers at Liverpool.

The teen said: “The manager told me about Raheem Sterling, how he was a young teenager at Liverpool and then he brought him up in pre-season and, because he was doing well and better than the older wingers at the club, he played him in the league games. It shows he’ll play young players and that’s encouraging for me.”

