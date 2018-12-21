Brendan Rodgers reveals which player he wants to sign for Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has revealed the one player he would sign for Celtic if given the chance.

The Celtic boss was quizzed by 10-year-old fan Reece who was invited to carry out an interview for a special Christmas edition of 'In the manager's office' after he dressed up as Rodgers for Halloween.

The Northern Irishman was asked a variety of questions, from his Gaelic football past to the worst dancer in the Celtic team (Rodgers suggested James Forrest).

When asked if he had an unlimited budget who he would sign for Celtic, the answer not entirely surprising.

"That's a wee tricky one because there are so many brilliant players in the world, isn't there?

"I've always been a fan if Lionel Messi, he's an amazing player.

"Luis Suarez is an incredible player as well but I've always been a Lionel Messi fan and I think that to let the Celtic supporters see him, he always makes any team better."

Rodgers also revealed his favourite Celtic game since taking over in 2016 and his choice was somewhat a surprise.

"There have been so many games I've loved since being here. I think one that really stands out is the Celtic-Man City game because that was the first Champions League game at home for Celtic and obviously Manchester City had made a great start to their season."

The topsy-turvy game at Celtic Park in 2016 ended 3-3 with the home side becoming the first team not to lose to Pep Guardiola's City team that season.

"It was a really fast technical game.

"There's been lots of games winning trophies, breaking records but that was certainly one of the early ones that was a really good game."