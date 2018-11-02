Brendan Rodgers reveals two Celtic stars will miss rest of the season

Celtic will be without Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani for the rest of the season after the pair picked up cruciate knee injuries in each of the last two matches.

Daniel Arzani applauds the Celtic fans after being stretchered off on his debut. Picture: SNS

Kouassi suffered his misfortune during the Betfred Cup semi-final victory over Hearts. After landed awkwardly, the Ivorian was forced from the action during the first half.

Arzani, meanwhile, saw his Celtic debut end just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 5-0 midweek win over Dundee.

The Australian, signed on a two-year loan from Manchester City in the summer, was stretchered off and will now miss his country’s participation at the Asian Cup, which begins in early January.

Manager Brendan Rodgers broke the news during his Friday press conference.

He said: “We are waiting on the final analysis of the scans but it is unfortunate, it looks like this week we will have two cruciate injuries in terms of young Daniel and Eboue Kouassi as well.

“Both innocuous really, one a landing and two, Daniel’s was a twist. We have had results through from Eboue, his is ACL.

“If it is the case, it will rule them both out which is hugely disappointing for both boys because they have been on the sidelines working through and in the last week they have been given opportunities.”