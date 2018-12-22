Brendan Rodgers reflects on ‘special’ year ahead of Ibrox test

The calf injury which sidelined Scott Brown for the best part of two months coincided with a revival in the champions’ form which saw them put Hearts (twice), Kilmarnock, Dundee and RB Leipzig to the sword without him.

It prompted suggestions that the midfielder had perhaps reached the end of his shelf life at Parkhead and that, with interest from Western Melbourne and Kansas City, the 33-year-old may leave the club when his contract expires in May.

Manager Brendan Rodgers, though, insists that the club captain, pictured, still exerts a significant influence and claims that his return to action can help them successfully negotiate the potentially treacherous trips to Pittodrie and Ibrox in the next week.

“There is no doubt that, in the big games, he makes the big contribution,” he said. “That is why he has played 500-odd games for us.

“He’s an important player for that so he’s come back at a good time. He was able to come in and contribute in the [Betfred] cup final and then really it’s just a case of managing him through some of the matches to make sure he’s at game speed for this last week.”

Rodgers has enjoyed a 100 per cent success rate at Pittodrie and Ibrox, winning all four of his matches at each ground since his arrival in Scotland two years ago and he believes that his players have learned to love the big occasion.

Like Hampden, these are now grounds they relish the prospect of playing in. “I don’t know what it was like before, but I just sensed a feeling when I came in,” he said. “It’s not so much about changing minds, but changing a mindset. There’s a difference.

“The sense was that the feelings around it were more negative than positive.

“It’s just pointing out the obvious. If you want to win and win titles, you’ve got to be able to play at the biggest stadiums, whether you like it or not. Strip it back and it’s about the basics.

“This has been another memorable year. How the players have developed is always a key measure for me. I ask: ‘Have the players improved?’ and it makes the staff and I very happy that they have.

“Coming in here in 2016 and now finishing off 2018, everything that’s happened I could only have dreamed of. But we’re very hungry for success.

“To have won another title and another Treble was really, really special. There have been disappointments as well in terms of not qualifying for the Champions League but, overall, it’s been another really special year for us.”