Brendan Rodgers opens up on possible Patrick Roberts return to Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out a return to Parkhead for Patrick Roberts.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts back to Celtic? | Rangers eye two centre-backs | former Hibs boss wants John McGinn

Former Celtic midfielder Patrick Roberts. Picture: SNS

The England youth international was linked with a move to Leicester City this summer as part of the deal which took Riyad Mahrez to the Etihad, but he remains a Manchester City player.

The 21-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons at the club on loan from City starting in January 2016.

With Roberts unlikely to be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the English Premier League side, Rodgers was asked whether he’d consider trying to bring the player back to Celtic.

He said: “I think Patrick is one of those players you look at and then you see what happens over the next period of time.

“He has obviously been away with Man City and he is there. But our eyes are open to lots of options.

“He was unfortunate last season because early on he sustained a really bad injury and it was then obviously difficult for him.

“But he is a fantastic player and we are always going to be interested in top class players.”

READ MORE - Video: Rangers hero Nacho Novo confronts Celtic fan after vile abuse