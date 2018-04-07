Brendan Rodgers looking to tie up title quickly

Boss Brendan Rodgers is keen for Celtic to get their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title clinched as soon as possible.

The Hoops have drawn a blank twice in the last three matches, the most recent goalless draw coming at home to Dundee on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, the Parkhead side, aiming for a second successive domestic treble, are 10 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the table with six games remaining.

The first of those fixtures is at Hamilton on Sunday and the Northern Irishman is in a hurry to get the title wrapped up.

He said: “We knew it would be tough games during this spell. But we have recovered well from the other night.

“We want to win every game we play but we didn’t do that so we have to take our point.

“But, (it’s) still a great position, six games to go in the league, 10 points clear and a good goal difference.

“But we have to go into each game and make it count and look to get to the finish line as quick as we can.”

Conversely, Martin Canning’s Accies side are without a win in three games and slipping towards the relegation zone.

However, Rodgers expects Hamilton to be difficult opponents at the SuperSeal stadium not least because the “guys are playing for their livelihoods”.

The former Swansea City and Liverpool boss said: “I have full respect for Hamilton, Martin, his staff and the people there. They do a great job.

“It is really difficult for them but they always make a great effort.

“They give young players an opportunity, bring in players and give them a chance to go and play and games against them have always been tough games, even though some of the score lines, especially there, have been good for us.

“They are normally tough games so we expect another one.”

Despite gearing up for what he hopes to be another successful finish to the campaign, Rodgers is already preparing for the next season.

He said: “You have to plan forward, I am sure every club has been doing that. We have been doing that for a period of time now.

“Myself, (chief executive) Peter (Lawwell) and head of recruitment Lee Congerton have had all our local and international scouts here over these last couple of days to make sure we are focused in on what exactly it is we are looking for in the summer.

“Of course there are things you can’t plan for. But certainly we are looking at it in detail, in terms of how we can continually make improvements.”