Brendan Rodgers ignores Celtic’s looming cup record

In the Brendan Rodgers’ era, Celtic have broken more records than a clumsy old-school DJ. Another is in their grasp tomorrow when hosting St Johnstone for the clubs’ Scottish Cup last-16 meeting with the treble-treble chasers bidding for a 24th straight victory in domestic cup ties.

In defeating Airdrieonians last month, Rodgers’ side equalled the all-time best of 23 set by Walter Smith’s Rangers between 1992 and 1994. Yet, the Irishman, pictured, won’t use the opportunity to make another slice of history – following on from his team becoming the first to claim an invincible treble and then the first to achieve back-to-back domestic clean sweeps – as a motivational tool in his team talk for a third meeting with the Perth side in 11 days.

“I don’t think it needs that added to it. We have our own motivation in order to win,” he said. “I always think there’s enough pressure around the players. I try to get them into the game clear in their mind so they can perform rather than add anxiety and stress. There’s enough for us to perform well with 60,000 every other week.

“I just think that these records, which are brilliant, is why we are here to be the best we can be, and create this legacy in our time here, There’s enough pressure around that.

“We didn’t know about this possibility until last week but it’s a consequence of the work and consistency of the team. People talk about playing St Johnstone again and it’s only human nature that you could become blase about winning.

“But what we’ve always tried to train the players is that the attitude in every single game is so important. Excellence is not easy. It’s difficult. People who have been in my position will respect and understand that at the big clubs it is about winning and that’s a constant. It’s a huge tribute to all the players who have been involved in all the games since I’ve been here.

“The culture that we’ve tried to grow and cultivate here has been about preparation for every single game and this will be no less even though it will be the fifth time we’ll have played St Johnstone.”

As Celtic head into a huge week that will also bring a Europa League last-32 first-leg tie at Valencia on Thursday and then a trip to Kilmarnock three days later, injury issues appear to be subsiding. Kieran Tierney, Odsonne Edouard, Olivier Ntcham and James Forrest are all back in training. Rodgers intimated that Jeremy Toljan could be considered for the left-back berth if Emilio Izaguirre fails to recover from an ankle knock sustained in the midweek win over Hibernian.

One player whose availability the Celtic manager never has to concern himself about is Callum McGregor. In midweek, the irrepressible 25-year-old made his 50th appearance of the season, 44 of these coming for club and six for country. The versatile midfielder has played more minutes and featured in more matches than any other player in world football – a full six more games than the two players closest to his total in Cruz Azul midfielder Roberto Alvarado and Sevilla forward Quincy Promes.

“I did get sent a tweet saying that. It was good to see,” said McGregor, who has 48 starts and 46 complete 90 minutes in his total. “It does show that I’m on the right path and playing well. It’s just as well I feel alright. This is my best season ever, I would think. When you look at those 50 games, I feel as if I’ve done well over the piece, that I’ve contributed to the team and everything has gone well. The longevity of the run proves it’s been a good season.”

Sacrifices are rarely considered with the well-paid modern-day football but McGregor makes these every day in order to be mentally and physically attuned to the schedule of playing high-pressure football games every three or four days.

“Pretty much,” he smiled when asked if he had to just sleep when not playing and training. “I do try to rest as much as possible. I’ll go for a coffee in the afternoon and then I’m back in the house at four, get my dinner in me and then watch the telly for the rest of the day.

“It is pretty repetitive, but it has to be done. My job is to be a football player and to be ready for every game. Rest is hugely important. A lot of people will say ‘ach, they are finished by half one every day’ but a lot of it is the mental preparation for the games, looking after your body, eating the right things. We are not actually at the training ground for a long time but it’s the dedication when you are away; making sure you aren’t doing the stuff you shouldn’t be.”

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is confident his players will come out fighting against Celtic and be determined to bounce back from their latest setback.

As his side prepares to face the Parkhead side for the third time in 11 days, Celtic having won the previous two games 2-0 – and Saints have also suffered defeats either side, the latest a 2-1 reverse at Hamilton on Wednesday – Wright said: “If they are not disappointed they shouldn’t be here and if they’re not going to be ready for Sunday then they shouldn’t be here.

“Players have got to man up and deal with it and not feel sorry for themselves, and I think the group we have got have never really felt sorry for themselves. So they will be ready come Sunday.”