Brendan Rodgers: I’m happy at Celtic doing the best job in the world

Brendan Rodgers has effectively put to bed any lingering chance of him succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal by stressing how happy he is at Celtic.

The Hoops boss, who led his side to a seventh successive league title yesterday and is on the cusp of an historic double-treble, appeared on talkSPORT’s Sports Breakfast show with Alan Brazil and Gunners legend Ray Parlour to address talk linking him with a return to the English Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated how happy he is at Celtic, amid rumours linking him with Arsenal. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Fans ‘storm hotel hosting Rangers’ Player of the Year ceremony’

Among those touted to take charge at the Emirates are Juventus boss Massimo Allegri, former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique, ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti, former Gunner Mikel Arteta and Germany national team boss Joachim Low.

Rodgers, who has managed Liverpool and Swansea City in England’s top flight, addressed the speculation over Wenger’s replacement by describing it as the “longest shortlist I’ve ever seen”.

The Northern Irishman continued: “I woke up here on a Monday morning as the manager of Celtic, and I’m in the best job in the world.

“Believe it or not, the sky is blue in Glasgow, I absolutely love it here.”

While admitting he has a lot of respect for Arsenal and Wenger, Rodgers added: “I’m so happy here at Celtic. I’m in a job I love, it’s a huge club with big expectancy and big pressure.

“I would love to work again in the Premier League one day, but I’m hopefully going to be coaching for another 20-odd years.

“The [Celtic] board has been so supportive of me here and - from the first day I walked in - the supporters have given me everything.

“I feel a loyalty to the supporters to ensure we keep moving the club forward and keep progressing.”

• READ MORE - Today’s football news and gossip