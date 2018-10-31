Brendan Rodgers hails his 100th victory as Celtic manager

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Celtic’s 100th victory under him and claimed his side are getting “better and better” this season.

Celtic strolled to victory at Dens Park last night with different scorers contributing to a 5-0 win that leaves beleaguered Dundee at the bottom of the table.

It’s a different story for in-form Celtic, who welcome leaders Hearts to Celtic Park this weekend.

Rodgers (pictured) challenged his side to make it win No 101 of his reign on Saturday against Craig Levein’s side.

“I didn’t know it was my 100th win,” he said. “Someone just told me there. We should have had more”

“How many games have I had? 144? How many losses? Twenty-one? That’s too many. I should have won more.

“I’m always proud to manage the club. My job is to give the fans as many wins as I can. We need 101 now,” Rodgers added.

When asked whether he felt that his side now had the momentum he was looking for after four consecutive wins in the league, Rodgers insisted: “It’s still early.

“My concentration is only on Celtic. We needed to try and turn round out performance level. We have started to do that.”

He added: “We are only going to get better and better, which is important.

“My focus is purely on ourselves and to keep our focus on this run of games and keep wining well.”

Dundee manger Jim McIntyre meanwhile has an equally vital series of challenges ahead.

The Dens Park side’s next two games are against sides near them at the bottom. They play Motherwell on Saturday at Fir Park before hosting St Mirren at Dens the following weekend.

“No-one is going to help us, we have to do it ourselves,” said McIntyre, whose side have now conceded 12 goals in three matches under him. “They will get encouragement from me and my staff but we have to help ourselves.

“We can’t be as passive as that. But they won’t be judged against who we were playing tonight.

“The next two games is a chance to move off the bottom of the table. That’s how we have to view it.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he added.