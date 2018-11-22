Brendan Rodgers discusses Scott Brown’s future amid interest from MLS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that captain Scott Brown will be given time to consider his future beyond the end of the season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Australian football agent Lou Sticca recently confirmed he wants the 33-year-old to join his Western Melbourne outfit if they succeed in joining the A-League, while Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have also been credited with interest.

“If anyone has deserved time to make a decision, it’s Scott,” Rodgers said. “He loves it here and there will be an agreement between him and the club in relation to that.

“But he has absolutely every right, if he has options in this last period of his career, then he probably needs time to look at that.

“But that shouldn’t be taken by any Celtic supporters that he doesn’t want to be here, because he loves it here. He’s been absolutely top class for me for two-and-a-half seasons and we want him to stay of course.

“But as a guy at this stage of his career, like all players, they will always have to look at it for them and their family as well.”

Brown is back in training following injury along with Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths, who Rodgers stated was looking “fit and strong”.