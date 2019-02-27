Brendan Rodgers didn’t want to wait for Leicester City move - reports

Brendan Rodgers was keen to move to Leicester City immediately and not wait until the end of the season, according to The Times.

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic on Tuesday. Picture: SNS

It is being reported that Leicester chiefs were so keen on the former Celtic manager that they were happy to go with an interim boss until Rodgers became available in the summer.

However, Rodgers was keen to push through the move as he jumped at the chance to return to the English Premier League.

This is contrary to reports elsewhere which, prior to Rodgers’ departure, claimed he was hesitant about leaving the Parkhead side as they chased their third successive treble and eighth Ladbrokes Premiership title in a row.

The Northern Irishman leaves Glasgow with Celtic top of the table by eight points over rivals Rangers, while they are also in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.