Brendan Rodgers denies reports Leicester were willing to wait

Brendan Rodgers believes the Leicester City job may not have been available in the summer as he denied reports that he had forced through an early move to the Midlands club.

READ MORE - 15 Celtic kits that could be sold for a small fortune

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic earlier this week. Picture: John Devlin

The Northern Irishman was speaking at his first press conference since leaving Celtic to return to management in the English Premier League.

When news of Leicester’s interest first became public it was said that the Foxes were exploring the option of a caretaker manager to see out the rest of the season before Rodgers was hired in the summer.

It was therefore a shock on Tuesday morning when it became clear that the Celtic manager was leaving with his side on the cusp of an eighth successive title and potential ‘treble treble’, something which angered the club’s support.

After Rodgers had agreed a three-year deal, it was then reported that he had pushed for the deal to go through immediately.

However, he insists that was not the case and felt he had to make a quick decision because Leicester were not prepared to wait until May.

He said: “No, it wouldn’t have waited until the summer, I believe.

“The club had to make a decision in terms of where they were at and, of course, the intention was to bring in someone permanent.

“When they spoke to Celtic, they made it clear I was their only choice which then means I had a decision to make so it wouldn’t have waited.”