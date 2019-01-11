Brendan Rodgers: Celtic model is about value and developing talent

Brendan Rodgers says he doesn’t expect Celtic to spend “big money” on marquee signings, insisting the club’s model is value and maximising that value.

So far this month Rodgers has brought in Scotland winger Oliver Burke and Paris Saint-Germain teenager Timothy Weah on loan to the end of the season but has paid out £2 million for Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo. American full-back Andrew Gutman has also agreed a deal.

While Rodgers believes more signings are required, there won’t be a huge splurge.

“I don’t think that’s how Celtic works,” he said. “The model of the club is value and maximising that value and talent and development. The young players that have come in fit that model. My job was to develop that, increase that talent within and hopefully they can come in and do a great job for Celtic, whether they are loan signings or a permanent signing.

“Ideally. I think there are still positions where we would like to get folk in. But we needed to improve the squad, there was no doubt about that.

“The second part of the season is about bringing in more offensive threat and giving us more options.”