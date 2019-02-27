.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic journey in 22 games - in pictures

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic on Tuesday for Leicester City.

An unbeaten league season, seven trophies, 24 domestic cup games won in a trophy. The Northern Irishman acheived a lot and in style. We look back at his Celtic career with his key games.

Rodgers' Celtic career got off to the worst possible start with a defeat to part-time opposition.

1. Lincoln Red Imps 1 - 0 Celtic (July 2016)

Despite defeat Celtic reach the Champions League with a 5-4 aggregate win.

2. Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 - 0 Celtic (August 2016)

Scott Sinclair fires the winner to get Celtic's league season up and running.

3. Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic (August 2016)

Derby dominance in the first league Old Firm clash since 2012.

4. Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers (September 2016)

