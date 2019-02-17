Brendan Rodgers bemoans Celtic fans’ pitch invasion and condemns Kris Boyd coin incident

Brendan Rodgers expressed his disapproval at the actions of some Celtic fans who invaded the pitch after Scott Brown’s late winner at Rugby Park on Sunday.

The Hoops skipper’s shot from the edge of the box was deflected past Daniel Bachmann in the Killie goal, sparking wild scenes in the away end that led to a number of visiting fans celebrating on the pitch with the Celtic players.

Celtic fans stream onto the pitch following Scott Brown's late winner. Picture: SNS Group

Brown was given a second yellow card and sent off for his reaction to the goal, which Rodgers insisted was “harsh”.

The Northern Irishman said after the match: “When I looked around [after the goal], there was a bit of a melee going on. Supporters had come on to the pitch, which we don’t want to see. “I understand the emotion of it all. But I didn’t see so much of it, I had to reorganise very quickly because we were down to ten men.”

The Celtic manager also condemned an earlier incident when Kilmarnock substitute Kris Boyd appeared to be struck by a coin while warming up.

Veteran striker Boyd was also reportedly subjected to sectarian abuse from some sections of the crowd.

Killie manager Steve Clarke was unaware of the reported coin-throwing incident but Rodgers said: “Any behaviour like that is not acceptable at all, I think we would all reinforce that.”

Sky Sports pundits Kris Commons and James McFadden branded the incident “disgusting”, with Scotland national team assistant coach McFadden adding: “It’s unacceptable. Kris has got his opinions and if you want to give him stick that’s fine.

"He's a grown man, he likes to give it out and he can take it but to throw coins - there's no place for it. Absolutely no place for it. It's disgusting."

Former Celtic midfielder Commons added: “This isn’t an isolated incident - it needs stamped out very, very quickly.”