Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown named Manager and Player of the Season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been named Ladbrokes Manager of the Season, with Hoops captain Scott Brown picking up the player award.

Rodgers, who led his side to a seventh consecutive league title and won the League Cup, is hoping to secure an historic “double treble” with victory in the Scottish Cup final over Motherwell.

Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown have been named Manager and Player of the Year. Picture: SNS Group

The duo won the same awards last season; Rodgers after his first campaign in charge at Parkhead and Brown after a transformation from struggler under Ronny Deila to lynchpin of Rodgers’ Celtic side.

Earlier this year, Brown was named PFA Scotland player of the year, with Rodgers missing out on the manager award to Jack Ross, who led St Mirren to the Ladbrokes Championship title 18 months after taking over with the club bottom of the same division.