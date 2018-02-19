Brendan Rodgers: ‘Amazing’ how Callum McGregor only has one Scotland cap

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expressed amazement about Callum McGregor’s solitary Scotland cap after the midfielder captained the Hoops in their goalless draw against St Johnstone on Sunday.

The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 home Europa League win over Zenit St Petersburg while making his 150th appearance for the club on Thursday night, which gave the Scottish champions the advantage ahead of the return game in Russia later this week.

After dropping two Ladbrokes Premiership points to Saints, Rodgers spoke in glowing terms about the former Celtic youth player who made his Scotland debut in the 1-0 friendly defeat by Holland at Pittodrie in November.

The Northern Irishman said: “He’s been absolutely brilliant for me.

McGregor (centre) on the bench for Scotland against Slovakia in October 2017. Picture: Michael Gillen

“If you look at his goal during the week and if that’s a Spanish, Italian or Argentinian player then everyone would be lauding the quality of the goal, his touch and technique.

“He’s a fantastic talent in terms of how he takes the ball and how he has only one cap for Scotland is amazing.

“Someone of that technique and tactical idea of the game, he is absolutely brilliant.

“With some other regulars out it was a nice touch for him to be captain and my staff agreed.

“He’s 24 and came through the system and understands Celtic and what it means and it was a nice day for him and his family.”

Rodgers was comfortable in his decision to make seven changes for the visit of the Perth side.

He said: “It was probably a fair result. There were lots of positives in terms of players coming back like Tom Rogic’s first game in three months and Calvin Miller getting a game.

“I had to take the opportunity to play some of these guys, especially with so many injuries. They need game time for when they are needed.

“It’s always difficult after European games. Even if I had a full side out it would have been a tough game.”

