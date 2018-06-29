Brendan Rodgers admits quartet of Celtic stars out of Euro clash

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that four of his first-team squad will be absent from Celtic’s first game of the 2018/19 season.

Tom Rogic has been given two weeks off following Australia's World Cup exit. Picture: Getty

The Hoops boss has decided to give each of his World Cup stars a fortnight’s break following their participation in the tournament.

This includes Tom Rogic and Cristian Gamboa despite their nations, Australia and Costa Rica, respectively, already suffering elimination.

Mikael Lustig of Sweden and Belgium’s Dedryck Boyata have both helped their side progress to the knockout stages and could be unavailable for second leg of Celtic’s Champions League qualifier with Alashkert if their countries go much further.

The first leg takes place in Armenia on 10 July with the return leg at Celtic Park eight days later.

Rodgers told the Scottish Sun: “Tom won’t be playing in the first leg. He has two weeks off from now and then come back fresh on July 12 and ready hopefully for another exciting season.

“It’s the same for all the boys at the World Cup — they get two weeks off from when they go out.”

