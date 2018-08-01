Brendan Rodgers admits his Celtic squad are weaker than last season

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the current Celtic squad is weaker than last season.

• READ MORE: Scott Brown says Celtic ‘can do the business with squad we have’

Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

However, the Northern Irishman has expressed his understanding of the club’s position in the transfer window.

The Celtic boss has been quizzed throughout the summer on the club’s transfer business with Odsonne Edouard’s loan turned permanent the only deal done, while Erik Sviatchenko and Stuart Armstrong have left.

Rodgers has said previously that transfers are not his job, it’s working with and coaching the players. Yet, ahead of the second-leg of the club’s Champions League qualification tie with Rosenborg, he has reiterated that his squad is weaker than last season.

He said: “We aren’t as strong a squad as we were last year. We have lost players, but we all push to try and get in the best quality that we can.”

It runs contradictory to comments made by his captain Scott Brown, who believes the squad is more than good enough to build on last season and in better condition.

Rodgers noted Celtic’s position in the transfer market and a reluctance to sign players for the sake of simply signing players. Anyone signed has to improve the team.

“What we need is quality and that is important,” he said. “But I don’t really want to bring in players that are going to come in and just stockpile a group. The club are always going to have to be mindful of the types of salaries that they can pay.

“But it is the job of the manager, the coach, to try and push to get the possible players we can in and help keep the club moving forward.”

• READ MORE: Why Brendan Rodgers is entitled to expect a bigger net transfer spend