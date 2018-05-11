Bournemouth to test Celtic’s resolve with massive bid for Kieran Tierney

Bournemouth are ready to bid £20million for Celtic star Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney is a wanted man. Picture: SNS

The English Premier League side are looking to upgrade at left-back and have placed Tierney at the top of their wishlist.

The 20-year-old was recently crowned the Scottish Young Player of the Year for the third successive season, becoming the first player to ever achieve such a feat.

Celtic are in no rush to sell the Scottish international, who signed a new six-year contract earlier this season, though that won’t stop Bournemouth from posing the question.

Tierney himself has stated he’s happy at his boyhood heroes and isn’t yet looking to move on from Parkhead.

