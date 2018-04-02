Borussia Dortmund keen on Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer - reports

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Sunday People.

Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer. Picture: SNS

The German giants have been thoroughly impressed by the form shown by the Norwegian since he cemented a place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI this season.

Ajer has moved himself from fourth in the pecking order earlier in the campaign to become, arguably, the first-choice centre-back at the club.

Celtic are keen to get the 19-year-old tied up to a new deal and discussions are said to be at an advanced stage.

The Parkhead side are also looking to begin negotiations with goalkeeper Scott Bain about extending his stay in the East End of Glasgow.

The stopper is on loan from Dundee until the end of the campaign and Rodgers is keen to add him to the squad permanently.

