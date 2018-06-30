Bohemians 1 - 0 Celtic: Kieran Tierney plays in friendly defeat

Celtic’s pre-season tour of Austria now reads played two, won one, lost one following yesterday’s narrow 1-0 defeat against Czech side Bohemians Prague.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who had kicked things off with a 1-0 win over Austrian second-tier outfit SK Vorwarts in midweek, performed well in the first half but couldn’t turn their dominance into goals and couldn’t muster a reply after Dominik Masek gave the Czechs a 35th-minute lead.

Rodgers made ten changes at half-time but the team that began the match was almost full-strength and included full-back Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with a £25 million switch to Everton.

Celtic started well at the Huber Arena in Wels, with Jonny Hayes firing just wide from close range after latching on to a James Forrest cross.

Forrest himself then smashed a shot off the underside of the bar after being played in by Ryan Christie, back at the Premiership champions after a season-long loan at Aberdeen.

Scott Sinclair also went close but it was the Czechs who went in at half-time with a 1-0 lead. Filip Hasek latched on to a loose ball out on the right before driving for the byline and cutting a pass back for Masek, who beat Craig Gordon with the help of a deflection.

Rodgers changed virtually his entire team at the break, with youngsters Michael Johnston, Tony Ralston and Ewan Henderson getting a run-out. Johnston impressed on the right wing, creating chances for Scott Allan and Leigh Griffiths but neither could fashion an equaliser.

Celtic’s third and final friendly in Austria is against Sparta Prague on Tuesday.