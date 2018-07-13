Blow for Celtic as Leigh Griffiths hit by new injury in training

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has suffered yet another injury setback which could see him sidelined for the rest of the month.

The 27-year-old was plagued by calf and hamstring problems last season and has started just two games since January.

Injury setback: Leigh Griffiths. Picture: SNS Group

Griffiths had a “tidy-up” hernia operation at the end of May before giving up a summer holiday in the close season to do extra work in the gym.

However, his bid to reclaim a place in Celtic’s attack, where he is behind French duo Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard in the pecking order, has seen him pick up a thigh strain in training.

“Leigh is probably two or three weeks away,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. “We’ll know more in a few weeks. It’s unfortunate for him but that’s how football works.

“For any player when you miss a period of pre-season it’s always difficult, especially if you’ve worked hard.

“You want to be at a good level and get as much of your fitness in during this period.”

Celtic continue to step up their fitness by hosting Standard Liege in a friendly tomorrow and Rodgers hinted that Dembele and Edouard are likely to play a part in that game.