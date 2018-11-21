Blame me for Marvin Compper signing, says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Have your say

Brendan Rodgers has told Celtic fans to blame him for the signing of Marvin Compper.

The German defender has played just once for the Hoops, in a Scottish Cup match against Morton in March 2018.



But the former RB Leipzig defender, who was summarising for a TV station in his homeland when the Bundesliga side came to Celtic Park on Europa League duty, is yet to make a league appearance for the Hoops - and likely never will.

The acquisition of Compper, who reportedly cost the club £1 million nearly 12 months ago, came up as a topic at Celtic’s AGM this week.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injury, but has also found it hard to regain full fitness, according to Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman continued: “Marvin was brought in to provide experience but he has struggled for fitness and the unpredictability of his fitness has played a part.

“If anyone is to blame then blame me.

“Marvin is an extremely professional player and it’s an emotional time towards the end of your career. He has been a great help to the younger players.”

Compper’s contract with Celtic runs until 2020, but it remains to be seen if the one-time Germany international is kept on.