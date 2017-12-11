Best Twitter reactions to Celtic drawing Zenit St Petersburg

Here’s how social media reacted to Brendan Rodgers’ side drawing Russian opponents in the Europa League Round of 32.

THE PESSIMISTS

@KC67___: We’re genuinely going to get p***** by Zenit if we play like we did against Anderlecht

@tancredipalmeri: Uh very unlucky Celtic with Zenit. To me, Zenit one of the three favourites with Atletico and Arsenal

@cohcfc: Zenit St Petersburg won their EL group with 5 wins and 1 draw. Their draw was away to Rosenberg whom Celtic beat. They beat Real Sociedad home and away. 3-1 in both games. Very hard draw.

@Mclaughlinn7: Zenit have a partial stadium closure when we play there. Means we will only get p***** 4-0 now

THE OPTIMISTS

@CelticGossip: With the right recruitment in January we can beat Zenit St Petersburg. HH

@cfkc97: We’ll be playing Zenit after a 2/3 month winter break for them. If we hit a bit of form after our break, anything is possible. Have to be optimistic for once. We need to spend some cash in January. Time for a little ambition, Celtic. Passports out.

@AgentScotland: Never an easy tie going to Russia but Zenit will still be 2 months into a 3 month winter shut down when they face Celtic, if ever there’s a good time to face Russians it’ll be then.

TWEETS REFERENCING RANGERS

@johnbhoy1977: At least we will be able to thank Zenit properly on there visit to Celtic Park for beating Rangers in that final in Manchester. Remember that? I wonder if they’ll get invited to train at the world class Auchenhowie or whatever they call it these days.

@boxertoye: Wonder if the Sevco supporters will want to watch the Celtic v Zenit game on a big screen in Glasgow green.

@Dylan_P98: Celtic win - no cities smashed to bits. Zenit win - no cities smashed to bits.

@Oldfirmfacts1: “It’s what Glasgow clubs are meant to do” explains Celtic fan as he arranges a riot in Manchester for after the Zenit game

THE REST

@aHellofaBeating: Can’t be too many set of clubs where (a significant) part of the support are so diametrically opposed in their cultural and political associations as Celtic and Zenit?

@RyanAli72: Celtic win - outstanding. Zenit win - Financialllllll gapppppp

@timbolton1: Celtic drawing Zenit is the only action Scotland are getting in Russia this year.

@TiagoEstv: Crazy that 7 of these 14 teams won’t make it to the next Europa League round: Villarreal, Lyon, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Dortmund, Atalanta, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Zenit, Nice, Lokomotiv, Athletic, Spartak. Very strong Round of 32 match-ups.

