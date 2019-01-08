Best Twitter reactions as Celtic sign striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Celtic have completed their third January signing - subject to a medical and work permit - after agreeing a deal for Vakoun Issouf Bayo for an undisclosed fee.

Coming one day after the capture of Timothy Weah on a six-month loan and three days after Oliver Burke joined, Celtic fans were understandably excited with the prompt business carried out by their team in the window thus far.

As expected, hundreds took to social media to have their say. We’ve collated some of the more notables ones...

@Rikos67_: “If we sign a right back and punt Lustig before midnight this will be the greatest day in Celtic history.”

@jameshay1888: “18 goals on 23 games in any league is prolific if you ask me.”

Vakoun Issouf Bayo appearing for the Ivory Coast in the Toulon Tournament in 2015. Picture: Getty

@Flash_Dom: “Weah and Burke are short term to give us that extra strength to finish the season. Hopefully Bayo is a bit of a player and griff back next season. Upfront should be sorted.”

@livvycfc: “@skybet Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Timothy Weah both to score more league goals than Jermaine Defoe this season #RequestABet”

@easyleonard: “Lets hope Bayo enjoys kicking Rangers players. The SFA don’t have a problem with that behaviour.”

@JBr1977: “If you add Weah and Bayo’s ages they are only slightly older than Jermain Defoe.”

@Grant67Milne: “Was long ago we faced Defoe, Bayo Brigade and Weah.”

@callumhorgan_: “Scenes when a fella named Bayo sends Celtic to 10 in a row.”

@ConorCheyne: “I reckon Weah will be back-up. Could well see Eddy on left with Bayo through the middle and Forrest on right.”

@GreigCFC88: “The lad Bayo seems to throw himself at crosses with the head and that’s where he gets the majority of his goals. We’ve needed a centre forward like this.”

@ChrisBean90: “[Rangers fans] all thinking they’re hilarious commenting ‘who’ under posts about us signing Bayo as if they never signed c**** like Barisic and Grezda. Nae**** knew Morelos before he came here either.”

@p_bov1: “I think Bayo will be an absolute ace for Celtic. A really powerful presence in the air but also very good with the ball at his feet by the looks of things. Hopefully we see some success already.”

@Briandamge64: “I welcomed the signing of Burke who if he regains the form from his early days will be very good. Know nothing about Weah, but have seen the video of this lad Bayo and he looks awful.”

@Rikos67_: “Bold prediction but I reckon that Bayo will be better than Bangura.”

