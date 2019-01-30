Atalanta ‘reject new Celtic bid for Timothy Castagne’

Atalanta are understood to have rejected a fresh offer from Celtic for defender Timothy Castagne.

The Belgian international was on the Hoops’ radar earlier this month but the champions looked to have been priced out of a move for the 23-year-old.

Celtic have reportedly made a new offer for Timothy Castagne. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic, who were also linked with Norwegian international Omar Ellabdellaoui and Fernando Fonseca, have this week turned their attentions to out-of-favour Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan, with reports in Germany suggesting a loan move was imminent.

However, Italian media reports claim the Parkhead side made a renewed attempt to prise Castagne from the Serie A side, but the Orobici deemed it too low amid fears they would struggle to find a suitable replacement before the transfer window closes.

Castagne has started Atalanta’s last five games in a left-wingback role, helping them record three wins and two draws. He scored in the last match, a 3-3 draw with Roma.