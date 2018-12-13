Arsenal, Chelsea, Napoli - Who could Celtic face in Europa League knockout stages

Celtic just need to draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday night to ensure progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

A number of big names lay in wait for Celtic if they qualify from their Europa League group. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Parkhead is expected to have a Champions League night feel against the Austrians who have already won the group having won all five of their fixtures, including a 2-1 win over Brendan Rodgers’ side in Salzburg.

No matter if Celtic win the game, draw or scrape through with a defeat due to the result between Copenhagen and RB Leipzig they will be unseeded for the round of 32.

A look at those teams already qualified and confirmed as seeds paints a difficult picture for the Scottish champions and current league leaders.

The four teams out of the eight which have dropped down from the Champions League who Celtic could face are Napoli, Valencia, Inter Milan and Benfica.

There are already seven group winners confirmed with five still to be decided.

Celtic can’t be drawn against Salzburg due to their participation in the same group. Yet, it doesn’t get any easier with the other six group winners.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea lay in wait, as do Zenit St Petersburg, who knocked Celtic out of the competition at the same stage last season, Dinamo Zagreb, Eintracht Frankfurt and Dynamo Kiev.

Of the other five groups, potential winners include AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis, Besiktas and Sevilla, as well as Villarreal who are in Rangers group. Celtic’s rivals can still top their section but an Old Firm derby in the round of 32 is not possible as two teams from the same association can’t be drawn together.

Confirmed seeds

Red Bull Salzburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal

Eintracht Frankfurt

Dynamo Kyiv

Chelsea

Napoli

Valencia

Inter Milan

Benfica

Seeds still to be decided

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen or Zurich

Group F: Real Betis or AC Milan

Group G: Villarreal, Rapid, Wien, Rangers, Spartak Moscow

Group I: Genk, Besiktas, Malmo

Group J: Krasnador, Sevilla, Standard Liege

