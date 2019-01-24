‘Announce statue’ - Celtic fans react to Oliver Burke and Tim Weah’s starring league debuts

Oliver Burke and Tim Weah continued their positive start to their Celtic careers, netting in the 4-0 win over St Mirren.

• READ MORE: Four Scottish Cup fifth round games selected for live TV coverage

Oliver Burke celebrates after opening the scoring for Celtic. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Burke opened the scoring with a header before adding the third pouncing on a loose ball. The on-loan West Brom forward also created to chances with excellent close control and vision.

Weah came off the bench to complete the scoring, latching onto fellow substitute Ewan Henderson’s through ball.

Burke was singled out for extensive praise from Brendan Rodgers after his starring role.

“Ollie is a talent,” he told Celtic’s official website. “We’re coaching him, and giving him clarity in what he has to do. But his strength and power is phenomenal, and his touch is good. His job is to create goals and score goals. He assisted at the weekend and he’s got his goals against St Mirren.

“He’s got many, many great attributes, and it’s just about continuing to work with him, and finding the relationships with his team-mates.”

The signing of the 21-year-old brought about its sceptics but his performances in his first two games have won over many doubters.

@HorseABU: “Keep the head down enjoy the ride negotiate a 10mil permanent deal.”

@EoinDonovan9: “Timothy Weah is going to be better than George Weah, I can tell already and Oliver Burke is going to score 15goals this season #Bhoys.”

@DanTheManMax: “Can’t see any of your haters here Oli, like the Rangers, they have disappeared out of sight tonight.”

@d7407850d2ca42e: “Can we not sign him and Weah on permanent deals please?”

@ETimsNet: “He’s a potential @chris_sutton73 by sounds of it.”

@gettaffemacloud: “Not afraid to admit I was sceptical to start with but has come out of the traps in a rush. Looks keen. I like that.”

@kenadams68: “For a winger he’s built like a brick s**t house!!”

@scully1888: “Hope that’ll shut up the numpties who were questioning us getting Burke before he’d even kicked a ball for us.”

@Kevin_Barry: “Burke is not a striker imo. 1st touch is not the best & I think he’s just filling in for Edouard & Bayo. But ppl need to chill, he’s not played a lot this season & he’s only played 2 games albeit against woeful opposition.”

• READ MORE: Which players have attempted the most shots in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership?

Weah has wasted no time in becoming a fans’ favourite with his “infectious” personality and threat in the final third.

@Che_Ntcham: “Use all the money for Weah. F**k a RB. He loves us. We love him. Timo the Tim.”

@FerryCiaran: “Announce statue”

@Aidan11894: “Name the North Stand after him.”

@keanerodgers131: “I already miss him and he’s not even gone yet.”

@seumasabheinn: “Unlucky with one off the post and the keeper saving another, his reading of a through ball is Larsson-esque.”

@ClansfanPhil: “What a player this young man is and so humble. He is going to be a superstar. If only we could afford to sign a youngster with such a high price tag.”

@ColmCeltic: “Weah is infectious. Just makes ya smile.”