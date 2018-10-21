Adam Bogdan says Hibs play ‘unbelievable football’ but must tighten up

Adam Bogdan is confident Hibernian’s season won’t be derailed by conceding four going on six or seven against Celtic. The goalkeeper enjoyed a productive partnership with his goal frame to keep the score down.

Celtic hit the woodwork as many as five times as the champions clicked into a gear rarely seen from them this season. While Hibs gave their opponents a two-goal start, their own performance thereafter was impressive too.

Bogdan was taking consolation from this on a weekend when Hibs dropped from second place to sixth. Their next game is against league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle in nine days’ time.

“Some of the football we play is unbelievable,” said Bogdan. “It’s so good to see. We had chance after chance and, in the last couple of games before Saturday, we managed to close the back door as well. That’s why we got results and managed to climb up the table.

“Going forward, though, Celtic are a fantastic team and you are not always going to be playing against an opponent like them. But we need to get back to the kind of performances where we are locking it up at the back and with the same style going forward to create chances.”

The Hungarian did all he could, drawing praise from Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers afterwards. On an afternoon of mixed-emotions, Bogdan conceded four times after four consecutive clean-sheets in what was perhaps his best performance since joining Hibs on loan from Liverpool.

“There are many ways to play good,” Bogdan said. “You want to organise, do basic stuff. But sometimes you’re more exposed and making more saves. Sometimes you don’t concede at all and that is the ideal scenario. I can be happy with some of the saves but I can’t be happy overall after conceding four goals.”

He certainly seemed to be inspired by the surroundings. A packed stadium got the game it deserved. “It reminds me of some of the great stadiums in England,” he said, with reference to Celtic Park. “This stadium is special. The atmosphere when it’s full – they also have a European-style standing corner, which I didn’t know about. It was like something from Germany. It was amazing.”