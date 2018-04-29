9 statistics behind Celtic’s title-winning season

Celtic have clinched a seventh consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Here, Angus Wright looks at some of the statistics behind the Hoops’ latest triumph.

9 - Goal tally of Celtic’s top Premiership scorers, Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair. The latter was top scorer last season with 21.

5 - Brendan Rodgers’ fifth trophy in Scottish football. He can make it six out of six in the William Hill Scottish Cup final against Motherwell. The 45-year-old’s only other piece of silverware was the Championship play-off trophy with Swansea in 2011.

46 - Number of home games Celtic have gone unbeaten in the Premiership since a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell on December 19, 2015.

7 - This is Celtic’s seventh consecutive title. The Scottish record is nine, achieved by both Old Firm teams.

3 - Celtic’s longest sequence of Premiership victories. Their best run was 22 last season. Celtic have failed to secure four consecutive wins on four occasions.

30 - The number of Celtic players who have featured in the league this season.

3 - Games the Hoops have remaining in this campaign. They won the title with eight to spare last year.

49 - Total haul of title victories the Hoops have now celebrated, five behind Rangers.

7 - Most teams in the league have taken points off the champions. Hamilton, Ross County, Partick Thistle and Aberdeen have failed so far. Rangers are the only team to have taken points off Celtic in both of the last two seasons.

