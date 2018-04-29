3 key players behind Celtic’s march to the Ladbrokes Premiership crown

Celtic wrapped up their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title in style by beating Rangers 5-0.

Here, Ronnie Esplin looks at three key men behind another hugely successful campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Scott Brown

Leader and captain.

The Celtic skipper is in his testimonial year and in the form of his life.

Recently retired from the international scene with Scotland to prolong his Parkhead career, the 32-year-old Fifer has been the lightning rod for the frustrations of several opposition players this season.

However, with energy and enthusiasm undiminished since he first broke into the Hibernian team as a teenager - although he plays a deeper role in midfield these days - Brown keeps digging deep and driving his team-mates on with a sense of responsibility loved by Rodgers, who waxes lyrical about his skipper at any given opportunity.

Quite simply, Celtic are a much better side when Brown plays.

James Forrest

The Scotland winger has been in and out of favour at Celtic since he broke through from the club’s youth ranks but in addition to a good level of consistency this season, he has added goals to his game.

The 26-year-old has scored 17 in all competitions so far, a terrific tally for a player who starts most of his moves from the touchline and his best in his career to date.

A growing rarity in the top level in Scottish football, a natural wide player, he has been one of the best performers this season for the Parkhead club and seems to be coming into the best form of his career.

Kieran Tierney

Scottish football’s hottest young talent.

The 20-year-old left-back consistently turns in such a high standard of performance that it no longer makes people sit up and take notice.

Firmly established in the Scotland set-up under former boss Gordon Strachan and is tipped to be captain under Alex McLeish.

Tierney is the fastest player at Celtic Park, according to Rodgers, and he shows it on a weekly basis, bombing down the left wing and keeping his opponent on the back foot for most of the game.

A favourite with the Celtic supporters, who worship the boy from the youth team who is living the dream.

