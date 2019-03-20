A general view of Celtic Park before an evening fixture

14 players who could leave Celtic this summer

As many as 14 players could leave the Celtic first-team squad this summer.

Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way

1. Scott Allan

2. Filip Benkovic

3. Dedryck Boyata

4. Oliver Burke

