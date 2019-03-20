12 players who could leave Celtic this summer As many as 12 players could leave the Celtic first-team squad this summer. Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way 1. Scott Allan The midfielder has agreed a pre-contract and third spell at Hibs when his contract runs out in the summer other Buy a Photo 2. Filip Benkovic The big Croatian's loan deal ends in the summer and he'll rejoin Leicester and former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers. Unlikely to be in line for another loan at Celtic other Buy a Photo 3. Dedryck Boyata Embroiled in a row last summer amid rumours he was trying to push through a transfer. Likely to leave this summer with no shortage of interested clubs other Buy a Photo 4. Oliver Burke The on-loan West Brom winger will return to the Hawthorns when his loan spell is up - has previously commanded transfer fees of up to 15 million and could have many suitors in the summer other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3