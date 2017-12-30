Brechin 2 - 3 Inverness: Ten-man Caley Thistle show resilience

John Robertson praised the work-rate and commitment of ten-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle after they moved to within three points of the promotion play-off places.

The Highland side had to come from 2-1 behind at Glebe Park and survive for quarter of the match a man down following the dismissal of Carl Tremarco, but two goals from substitute George Oakley, pictured, secured three points.

Robertson said: “I can’t be any prouder of my players. They were brave and kept going right until the end and deserved their victory.”

The visitors started the match on the front foot and grabbed the lead after just four minutes when Connor Bell fired in a close-range drive which was palmed away for a corner by Brechin goalkeeper Graeme Smith. From the resulting kick, superbly flighted in by Liam Polworth, the ball came back off the head of Brechin defender Euan Smith to enter the net with keeper Smith stranded.

Brechin hit back from the penalty spot ten minutes later. They actually had the ball in the net through Isaac Layne only for referee Gavin Duncan to indicate that Inverness defender Tremarco had handled the ball in the box.

However, Brechin were not to be denied as Jordan Sinclair confidently beat Mark Ridgers from the spot. The home side, duly inspired, turned the match on its head before the break when brilliant work from Connor McLennan saw him twist and turn at the edge of the box before playing the ball across the face of the goal for Sinclair, who blasted an unstoppable shot past Ridgers.

Inverness rallied on the restart, but it wasn’t until the 65th minute that they grabbed the equaliser when substitute Oakley, who had only been on the field a couple of minutes, finished off a great move involving John Baird and Brad McKay. Inverness were then reduced to ten men when Tremarco was shown a second yellow card.

However, the ten men dramatically grabbed the points when Oakley was on hand to slot the ball past Smith from close range.

Brechin – without a league win this season – are now 11 points adrift of Falkirk at the bottom of the table, but manager Darren Dods was encouraged by the performance and sees light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “The players gave their all and I’ve no doubt that our luck will turn if we keep performing to that standard.”