Brechin 1 - 3 Dumbarton: Sons with crucial win

Dumbarton earned their second win of the week over doomed Brechin to give themselves a boost ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

Brechin’s Liam Watt and Dimitris Froxylias of Dumbarton traded efforts before the latter turned provider as the visitors took the lead. A deep corner from Froxylias was headed back across goal by Andy Dowie for Calum Gallagher to nod home and they doubled their lead when another Froxylias corner was turned into his own net by Sean Crighton.

Brechin threw themselves a lifeline when Craig Storie curled a 22-yard free-kick into the top left-hand corner of Scott Gallacher’s net.

The two-goal cushion was soon restored, though, as Brechin once again failed to deal with a Froxylias corner and Daniel Handling shot home from close range.

Partick O’Neil made saves from Gallagher and Andy Stirling as Dumbarton dominated on the restart, but Brechin squandered the chance to get themselves back in contention when Kalvin Orsi sent a penalty wide.