Berwick Rangers manager Robbie Horn resigns

Berwick Rangers manager Robbie Horn has resigned following today’s 3-0 defeat away to Edinburgh City.

The Borders club announced Horn’s departure shortly after full time of their defeat to the division’s leaders. The club sit second bottom in League 2 after four successive defeats.

The Sheilfield park outfit released a statement on the club website confirming the departure: “Berwick Rangers can this evening confirm they have accepted the resignation of manager Robbie Horn.

“Robbie resigned his position following today’s game against Edinburgh City. The club wish to put on record its sincere appreciation for Robbie’s efforts and absolute dedication to the cause, which has unfortunately impacted upon his health.

“The club would like to wish Robbie every success in the future.”

Horn was appointed Berwick manager in August 2017 from Bonnyrigg Rose and led the team to eighth position last season.