Scottish Cup shock is awesome for Auchinleck Talbot

The tears of emotion stained on the face of Henry Dumigan painted a perfect picture of a cup upset that will be recalled for years to come: the day Auchinleck Talbot, for long the kingpins of Junior football, flexed their muscles on the seniors and claimed their biggest scalp.

Craig McCracken’s powerful header from Mark Shankland’s sweet delivery knocked out Ayr United and took Talbot into the last 16 of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Dumigan joined the club committee 42 years ago, becoming secretary in 1982, a post he still holds to this day.

He has been at the helm as Talbot have dominated at their level, winning the Scottish Junior Cup a record 12 times and clinching the West Premier title five times.

Dumigan was drained at the final whistle as if he had kicked every ball in a frantic struggle played out before a full house crowd and a live TV audience, the latter a first for Beechwood Park. He admitted: “This is obviously the biggest game in our history so to come away with a victory is just fantastic.

“To say I’ve had a good time over the years is an under-statement. I have served on a lot of good committees and that is probably why I am still here.

“This is a great reward for the club, the village, the community and surrounding communities because they have backed us all the time.

“We have done a lot travelling in the cup this season – 1400 miles – so this victory is great payback for them.”

The outcome of the tie could not have been better scripted. Both the scorer and the provider are former products of the Ayr youth system but came back to haunt and give the Somerset Park club arguably its most embarrassing result.

Shankland, pictured inset, had been on the park less than two minutes after being summoned from the bench as a replacement for Jamie Glasgow.

He was almost immediately challenged, although he later admitted he didn’t consider the tackle merited the free-kick which referee Euan Anderson awarded.

Shankland, who played trials at Liverpool after making his Ayr debut at 15, flighted over a perfect delivery.

It was food and drink for the inrushing McCracken who had left Ayr for Talbot because he wanted to play more regularly. The 22-year-old law student buried a header after veteran defender Chris Higgins failed to cut out the cross. Shankland revealed he had spent the build-up to the tie having sweet dreams and the biggest of all came true.

He explained: “I had a couple of dreams during the week and had been thinking about scenarios over and over in my head.

“That one was quite nice and I will remember it for a long time.

“My first touch was a foul on me – I don’t think it was a foul to be honest but never mind about that. If you can put the ball in dangerous areas you know Craig is very good in the air. Two ex-players combining for the goal – that one was sweet.”

The shock result was further evidence of Ayr’s spectacular mid-season wobble. Deprived by injury of the services of 28-goal striker Lawrence Shankland, whose prowess had fired them to the top of the Championship, Ayr have now lost their last three games without scoring a goal.

They are without a victory in six outings since demolishing Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice on 30 November.

Interestingly, the Tangerines are visitors to Somerset on Friday in another live TV game. Ayr will hope to have Shankland back for that one – without him they are clearly a different animal.

Ian McCall, the United manager, admitted: “They deserved to win in my opinion. They scored a goal and were able to hang on to it.

“We’ve got a big game on Friday and we’ve got pick ourselves up.”