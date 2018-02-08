Gordon Dalziel: Murty must win cup tie to keep Rangers job

Gordon Dalziel believes any hopes Graeme Murty has of being Rangers manager beyond this season will be over if his side are eliminated from the Scottish Cup by Ayr United.

Former Rangers player and Ayr boss Dalziel, now a broadcaster, argues that the Scottish Cup is the only trophy that Rangers – who trail Premiership leaders Celtic by 11 points with just 12 fixtures remaining – can possibly claim this term.

Former Rangers player and Ayr boss Gordon Dalziel with the Scottish Cup.

Murty was appointed as Rangers manager until the end of the campaign and Dalziel insists that to go out to League 1 Ayr at Somerset Park on Sunday would end his chances of claiming the post on a permanent basis.

“To push himself over the line I don’t think he can afford to lose against Ayr – and that can maybe add a little bit more pressure,” said Dalziel.

“It is about how his players turn up. He was very disappointed with his team against Fraserburgh and I can totally understand that.

“So [Rangers] need to come in with the right mental approach and say: ‘We know it’s going to be difficult and there’s going to be a very good atmosphere but we know we are better players and we need to play with pace.’ If they drop the tempo , it will suit Ayr.”

Since Murty took over following the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha in October, Rangers have lost to Hamilton, Dundee, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Hibs but Dalziel claims there is no wriggle room for the former youth coach on this occasion.

“It’s a big game [for Murty] because I don’t think he will get the job if he loses; the decision will be taken out of his hands if that happens,” said Dalziel.

“Consequently, it’s a pressure game but he’s obviously going to go there full of confidence. I watched Rangers against Hibs on Saturday, though, and they can lose goals.

“Ayr will fancy themselves to do something. Whether they can or not I don’t know but, if I were Ian McCall, I’d be trying to put a lot of pressure on them, I really would.”