Ayr United boss to miss cup clash with Rangers after eye operation

Ayr United manager Ian McCall will miss Sunday’s home William Hill Scottish Cup tie against Rangers after having eye surgery earlier in the week.

The former Gers player had an emergency operation on a detached retina on Tuesday night and has been advised by doctors to stay away from the Somerset Park encounter.

A statement released on Ayr’s official website read: “Unfortunately manager Ian McCall will not be present at today’s cup tie with Rangers.

“The manager had been having pain in his eye for some time and went to the doctor on Monday who referred him to the hospital and he received an emergency operation on a detached retina on Tuesday evening.

“He went to training on Saturday morning and spoke to the players however was unable to take part in training and is in no fit state to be at the game today.

“The advice given from the doctors was to take two weeks off, however the manager’s plan is to take some involvement in training on Tuesday and being able to be at Somerset Park for the visit of East Fife on Saturday.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ian a speedy recovery.”

