Alloa player reveals Celtic player’s incredible gesture after 2016 incident

Alloa Athletic forward Greig Spence has revealed the details of an incredible gesture made by Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon after the pair clashed in 2016.

Spence and the Scotland international collided during a Scottish League Cup match in September 2016, with the former Celtic youngster sustaining an injury that kept him off work for three months.

The challenge from Gordon on Spence. Picture: SNS Group

The goalie raced from his goal and caught spence with a forceful aerial challenge that resulted in a yellow card.

After Gordon’s comments relating to the recent furore surrounding the Scottish FA’s disciplinary procedures, a Twitter user posted a picture of the challenge, describing it as “bewildering” that the Hoops No.1 had not faced retrospective action for the challenge on Spence.

However, the 26-year-old responded saying: “I was off work for three months after this challenge but Craig Gordon covered the wages I lost so I forgive him.”

Gordon had suggested on Thursday that Scottish football’s governing body needed to ensure greater transparency in its disciplinary process.