Alloa 2 - 0 Queen of the South: Alloa move clear of play-off zone

Alloa moved out of the relegation play-off zone after goals from Iain Flannigan and Dario Zanatta saw off Queen of the South.

The Championship’s only part-time side grabbed a deserved opener when midfielder Flannigan curled a glorious free-kick beyond Alan Martin on 62 minutes.

The visitors battled valiantly to find an equaliser with Lyndon Dykes wasting a glorious opportunity to level when he volleyed wide on 70 minutes.

But with the Doonhamers desperately committing men forward, Zanatta wrapped up the points in injury time when he tapped home after Martin spilled substitute Liam Burt’s effort.

Queens are sorely missing 29-goal striker Stephen Dobbie, but the visitors did have the ball in the net after only nine minutes but Dykes’ effort was ruled out for a foul on Alloa goalkeeper Neil Parry.

The Wasps carried a threat all afternoon through veteran striker Alan Trouten and he should have opened the scoring on 20 minutes but he blazed wildly over the bar when clean through.