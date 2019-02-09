Alloa 1 - 2 Falkirk: Bairns move out of relegation zone

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon kept his distance after being struck by the highly contagious eye infection, conjunctivitis.

There were no issues on the pitch, however, with the Bairns moving out of the bottom two positions in the Championship for the first time this season.

Backed by over 1,700 Bairns fans at the Indodrill Stadium, the visitors climbed off the basement and out of the relegation zone at the Wasps’ expense courtesy of goals from Jordan McGhee and Mark Waddington.

The Wasps had deservedly brought themselves level through Connor Shields but it was not enough to prevent a third straight league loss.

Although McKinnon was in attendance, he did not enter the away dressing room at any stage and stayed clear of the dugout for fear of passing on the condition.

Falkirk assistant manager Darren Taylor said: “He did the team-talk via myself but we spoke before the game, half-time and during it as well.

“It’s a huge win, we’re really chuffed. I would like to think we have momentum, that’s our fifth game unbeaten.”

The big queues at the away end before kick-off gave an indication of the importance of this game in the battle for survival.

McKee, connecting with Zak Rudden’s cross, headed the Bairns in front after only 20 minutes.

Shields turned in Dario Zanatta’s cross at the front post 11 minutes later to level things, before Waddington struck the winner within 60 seconds of the restart, meeting Deimantas Petravicius’ cross at the back post.