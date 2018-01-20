Fraserburgh v Rangers among five Scottish Cup fixtures postponed

Have your say

The William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round has been hit by snow and frost as Fraserburgh’s meeting with Rangers has been postponed.

• READ MORE: FA Cup has lost lustre but Scottish Cup fourth-round still special

The Sunday fixture joins four other Saturday matches also called off.

Fraserburgh borrowed covers from Arbroath and Inverurie Locos and had heaters on the pitch to try and thaw out certain parts with the ground staff working through the night.

However an inspection on Saturday prompted the decision to call the fixture off.

It was scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports and will now take place on Wednesday 31 January.

St Johnstone’s trip to Albion Rovers also fell foul to the weather after a 9.30am pitch inspection.

Further snow fell on Cliftonhill making the pitch unplayable which means the teams are rescheduled to meet on Tuesday 23 January 2018.

• READ MORE: Grame Murty spoke to Steven Naismith but Rangers made no offer

Formartine United v Cove Rangers, Livingston v Falkirk and Peterhead v Dumbarton had already been postponed. The latter two fixtures will be played on Tuesday, while the Highland clubs will meet on Wednesday 31 January.

Elsewhere Alloa Atheltic v Dundee United passed a pitch inspection.

Only two fixtures have survived the weather in League 1 and 2, Raith Rovers’ visit to Stranraer and Montorse v Clyde.

Full list of postponements:

Scottish Cup

Albion Rovers v St Johnstone

Formartine United v Cove Rangers

Fraserburgh v Rangers

Livingston v Falkirk

Peterhead v Dumbarton

League Two

Annan Athletic v Peterhead

berwick Rangers v Elgin City

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Rangers close to Docherty deal | Celtic interest in Hendry confirmed | Lennon tight-lipped on Stokes