Who could Aberdeen, Hibs and Rangers face in Europa League third round?

Though the second round matches have yet to take place, Uefa will today draw the potential opponents for the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The three Scottish clubs will be in today's draw. Picture: Getty

Three Scottish clubs will be involved: Aberdeen, Hibs and Rangers. The trio all face tricky second round ties but will be keeping a keen eye on events anyway as they bid to reach the group stages of the competition.

ABERDEEN

The Dons have the toughest fixture of the second qualifying round as they face off against English Premier League side Burnley. Sean Dyche’s team made a run at finishing in the top six last season and will be heavy favourites given the financial clout of clubs down south. However, should Aberdeen manage to conquer them over two legs, they will be treated to what is (on paper) an easier opponent in the next round as the seeded team.

There are four second round ties which Burnley and Aberdeen could be drawn against, while Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir (entering the draw for the first time) are another potential opponent.

Those games are:

Tobol Kostanay v Pyunik

Dunajská Streda v Dinamo Minsk

St Gallen v Sarpsborg

Dundalk v AEK Larnaca

HIBS

Neil Lennon’s men will face off against Greek opponents Asteras Tripolis with the first leg taking place at Easter Road this coming Thursday. They are in a different situation to Aberdeen because, while the Dons are in the seeded batch for the next round, Hibs will be unseeded and could face one particularly formidable opponent.

Their potential opponents if they qualify are...

Sevilla or Újpest

Molde or Laç

Kairat Almaty or AZ Alkmaar

Rudar Velenje or FCSB

Rapid Vienna

RANGERS

Just like Hibs, Steven Gerrard and his side will not be seeded for the third round, meaning they could also face a fearsome European opponent should they manage to defeat Croatian side Osijek to get there.

Their potential opponents are...

Olympiacos

Feyenoord

Ventspils or Bordeaux

Chikhura Sachkhere or Maribor

Stjarnan or Copenhagen

