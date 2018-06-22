Tribunal for Lewis Ferguson fee as Hamilton and Aberdeen miles apart

Derek McInnes is happy to let a tribunal sort out Lewis Ferguson’s transfer fee as he’s confident it will be closer to Aberdeen’s valuation than Hamilton Accies.

The Dons are believed to have offered around £100,000 for the teenage midfielder they signed under freedom of contract last month.​

However the Lanarkshire club insist that comes nowhere near the fee they want for someone who made 14 top-team appearances for the club last season.​

Instead they want up to nine times that amount which is why the Aberdeen manager is ready to take his chances with the tribunal rather than continue talks.​

McInnes said: “We’ll go to the tribunal but I’m confident and comfortable that we’ve done our due diligence and the tribunal outcome will reflect that.​ But Hamilton have got such a high regard for Lewis so I’m not surprised it’s going to a tribunal.”