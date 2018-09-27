The Betfred Cup problems facing the SPFL and how they could be resolved

With Celtic and Rangers avoiding each other in the last four of the Betfred Cup, the SPFL faces a potential fixture headache. Patrick McPartlin looks at the main stumbling blocks and how they could be resolved

The European football problem

Had Celtic and Rangers been drawn to face each other in the Betfred Cup semi-finals, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

The Old Firm rivals would have played each other on the Sunday, with Aberdeen and Hearts battling it out for a place in the final on the Saturday.

The main problem is that both Celtic and Rangers are in Europa League action on Thursday October 25 - Celtic in Germany to face RB Leipzig and Rangers at home to Spartak Moscow - ruling out a Saturday fixture for either team.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has already insisted it would be “unfair” to expect either team to play again less than 48 hours later while his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers added: “I think they will have to look at it now. It obviously presents a problem because there are midweek games the week after. I’ll let them sort it out.”

The midweek league card problem

There’s a full card of Scottish Premiership fixtures in the days after the semi-final weekend so altering the dates is out of the question as well.

Aberdeen are due to take on Hamilton, Celtic are away to Dundee, Rangers host Kilmarnock and Hearts have the small matter of an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

All four semi-finalists also have scheduled league matches on October 27/28, which will need rearranged, and the SPFL will be reluctant to create a backlog of fixtures at this relatively early stage in the season.

The venue problem

Assuming both semi-finals were to take place on Sunday October 28 and one will be staged at Hampden, where is the other held? Hearts and Celtic could be held at Ibrox, or Aberdeen-Rangers at Celtic Park but Hibs’ Easter Road home, which has hosted Betfred Cup semi-finals in the past, would likely be viewed as too small to host either fixture in terms of demand.

BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh has also been suggested, although the Autumn Test series gets under way barely two weeks after the semi-finals and Scottish Rugby may not be too keen on the capital arena being used for football so close to the three matches. However, it is understood to be one of the options under consideration as league chiefs attempt to find a solution.

The TV problem

Not so much a problem in the grand scheme of things, but with BT Sport striking a deal to televise both fixtures, the broadcaster also enters the equation in terms of deciding how to schedule the two matches. Would BT be up for dispatching two separate crews to the different stadiums on the same day if the league pushed ahead with that option?

The pitch / weather problem

Can the Hampden turf handle two matches in quick succession? What happens in the event of inclement weather? The teams on second would surely have grounds for complaint if they had to contest a national cup semi-final on the equivalent of a ploughed field.

The extra time and penalties problem

Although we only saw extra time and penalties in one of the four quarter final matches, the possibility of both games needing extra time and penalties to determine a winner poses another headache in terms of start time and the gap between the two matches.

The police problem

It was reported that police in Glasgow were severely against the idea of holding two fixtures in Glasgow on the same day, never mind at the same venue.

But using one venue as opposed to two would mean the police effort would be focused on one main venue, rather than two, and with a month to go until the fixtures, the relevant plans and decisions could be made in plenty of time.

The travel problem

If the games are played on the same day, they will need to be held quite far apart for safety and practical reasons. However, if one kick-off is scheduled for fairly early in the day, Aberdeen fans could be at a disadvantage in terms of travelling to the game.

If Aberdeen are scheduled to play at, for example, 11.30am on Sunday October 28, supporters will need to leave the Granite City early in order to reach Glasgow, and Hampden, in time for the game - and that’s just city residents, never mind any supporters living further out.

The solution?

One possibility would be appealing to UEFA in a bid to reschedule Europa League fixtures - but that would add in further complications and would potentially double the complications, so that route looks unlikely.

It would appear to be a straight decision between hosting both games at Hampden on the same day, or staging one at the national stadium and one at BT Murrayfield.

Clubs - those taking part and those who could see league fixtures impacted - broadcasters, police, emergency services and transport firms will all need to be involved in negotiations.