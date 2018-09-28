The best Twitter reactions to the SPFL’s Betfred Cup fiasco

The SPFL’s decision to schedule the Betfred Cup semi-finals for the same day at Hampden Park provoked a lot of anger within Scottish football. There was also some humour to be found in the decision.

Scottish football continues to deliver

@RFBorthwick: “Scottish fitba is absolute primetime and we are all incredibly privileged to be living in this, the greatest patter era of all time.”

@SBienkowski: “Statement from the SPFL: “Since all the money has gone in to buying Hampden, we’re going to Hampden the living hell out of Hampden until we get to the final... which will also be played at Hampden.”

@Graeme_McGarry: “Scottish football: “Our banter years must end one day.” Neil Doncaster: “But it is not this day.”

Hampden Park will host both Betfred Cup semi-finals on the same day. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

@GavyWilson: “This is the most exciting thing to happen in Scottish football for ages!! Anyone who says otherwise is a fool”

@JordanC1107: “SCOTLAND WILL HAVE ITS BIG NIGHT AS WELL. THE SCOTS ARE HEADING FOR HAMPDEN, AND DO YOU KNOW WHAT? HAMPDEN MAY NOT BE BIG ENOUGH. THEY WON’T NEED VISAS, THEY WON’T NEED PASSPORTS, BUT THE BATTLE FOR TICKETS STARTS NOW. BRACE YOURSELF HAMPDEN, THEY ARE ON THEIR WAY.”

Helpful clarification

@Kenny_Millar: “Scottish Cup organised by the Scottish FA.

League Cup brought to you by the SPFL.

The top flight isn’t called the SPFL or SPL.

Thank you for your time.”

Some sense?

@DarrylBroadfoot: “In the clamour to predict ‘carnage’ and ‘chaos’, this is actually a once-in-a-generation shot at enabling Scottish football to reposition itself and put to bed nearly 40 years of convenient scaremongering. Crucially, OF fans have to keep-up their end of the bargain...”

@thoughtidsay: “Scottish football fans: we should not be treated as thugs. We are responsible enough to have safe standing in grounds. We should be able to drink at games. Also Scottish football fans: holding 2 games in the same stadium with kick offs nearly EIGHT hours apart will be chaos.”

Throw Scotrail into the equation

@jamb0skickback: “Fancy being reliant on the organisational skills and competence of the SPFL & Scotrail for your big day out. What a treat.”

@meestah_sahmon: “31 days for Scotrail to absolutely Scotrail the f**k out of Scottish football fans by Scotrailing the lot of them #youvebeenscotrailed”

Spare a thought for Dundee fans

@birkiegary: “If any of the four clubs in the League Cup semis are that bothered about their kick off time, feel free to drop out and let dundee take your place, lads.”

Finally...

@k_hall90: “Just organise a Purge for Sunday 28th of October and we’ll see what’s what on the Monday morning.”

@JimSpenceSport: “Somewhere along the line fans have to take a stand. If you moan but turn up anyway you continue to be taken for Joe’s. The Hampden S/F decision clearly indicates contempt for supporters, safe in the knowledge that folk will moan but loyalty will win.”

@muz1881: “The League Cup semi final should be played at the new national stadium in Stirling at a time agreed by all AberDNA and Foundation of Hearts members.”

