Stephen Halliday: Defining dates in Glasgow for Derek McInnes

Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous adage of “If you want to win anything, you have to win in Glasgow” resonates strongly for Derek McInnes over the next four days.

As McInnes attempts to enhance his reputation as one of Aberdeen’s most effective managers since Fergie, today’s Premiership visit to Celtic Park and Tuesday night’s Scottish Cup replay at Ibrox constitute potentially defining moments.

In leading the Dons to four consecutive second-place league finishes and four major cup finals, including the League Cup triumph in 2013-14, the often under- appreciated McInnes can already be proud of his body of work during nearly six years at the club.

If he can emerge with positive outcomes from these latest back-to-back visits to Glasgow, McInnes will remain not just in contention for silverware but also the Manager of the Year award.